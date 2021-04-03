Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 1,177 fresh COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 23 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,440 in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the KP health department, 1,177 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 91,439

Earlier on April 2, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported the current year’s highest number of deaths from the coronavirus in a single day as the province’s total casualty figure surpassed 2,400.

Read More: KP sees highest number of Covid-related deaths in single day

According to the KP health department, at least 35 more people had fallen victim to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,417 in the province.

1,007 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 90,262.

However, 484 patients of COVID-19 had recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 77,650 in the province.

