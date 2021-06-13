Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 197 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

PESHAWAR: At least eight more people died of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,224, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the KP health department, 197 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 136,074.

Earlier today, the Covid-19 has claimed 56 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,689.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 941,170 after 1,239 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

Read More: COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on June 9, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported 15 more deaths during the past 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, taking the overall death toll from the virus to 4,179 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 234 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 135,147.

Comments

comments