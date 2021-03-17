Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 624 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as nine more patients of the coronavirus died overnight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,188 in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, 624 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period. There are currently 3,958 active cases of the disease in the province, said the officials.

Earlier on March 15, at least 10 more patients of COVID-19 had died during the past 24 hours, lifting the total death toll to 2,169 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 275 more people had tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 76,379.

However, 206 patients of COVID-19 had recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 70,861 in the province.

