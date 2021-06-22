Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 100 more COVID-19 cases, six deaths

PESHAWAR: At least six more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 4,280, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the KP health department, 100 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 137,247.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to record a decline in COVID-19-related deaths and new cases, as the country recorded 1.69% positivity rate over the past 24 hours.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 27 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,034.

Earlier on June 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had reported seven new Covid-led casualties in the 24-hour period as well as 102 fresh infection cases.

With new casualties reported that day, the provincial death toll had reached 4,269 that day according to the health department of KP.

Other than the fresh 102 cases reported that day, the KP health department also said some 190 people had reported recovery from the virus as well.

