Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 953 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 14 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,274 in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the KP health department, 953 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 83,630.

There are currently 7,316 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

Earlier today, coronavirus had claimed 63 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,091.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 had claimed 63 more lives and 4,368 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases were 40,120 and the positivity rate stood at 10.29 per cent.

A total of 42,418 tests had been conducted across the country during the period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,976,791 tests had been conducted thus far.

