Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 24 deaths, 437 new coronavirus cases   

PESHAWAR: At least 24 more people have fallen prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the province to 914, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 437 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 25,380.

437 new cases confirmed (2 Int’l flights) taking the total to 25,380. 24 more lives were lost (10 Peshawar, 4 Nowshera, 2 Swat, 1 each in Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Dir Lower, Bajaur, Bannu, Kohat, Kurram) taking total to 914. 345 patients recovered taking tally to 12,149. pic.twitter.com/Ltv63m9lCx — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) June 27, 2020

The report said that as many as 12,149 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 345 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on June 26, at least 11 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 890.

According to the details, a total of 640 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 24,943.

