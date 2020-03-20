KP Govt vacates guest houses, rest houses to use as quarantine centers

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday ordered the closure of all government rest houses and guest houses at tourist spots across the province, ARY News reported.

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the decision has been taken amid deadly spread of coronavirus across the globe and the rising need of quarantine centres to deal with the menacing disease.

The government has taken proactive measures and kept the rest houses and guest houses vacant to deal with any unforeseen circumstances.

Ministry of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been handed the charge of the empty guest houses and rest houses to keep probable patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus seeking recommended isolation.

Pakistan earlier in the day reported its third coronavirus death, a 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel or contact history.

