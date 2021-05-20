Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt issues new Covid SOPs

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Thursday issued new guidelines, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the KP home department, businesses are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm five days a week. “Saturday and Sunday will be observed as closed days for business,” read the notification.

However, pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, shops of essential commodities and vaccination centres will be exempted from the restrictions. The government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks at public places across the province.

All kinds of indoor gatherings have been banned with immediate effect to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Read More: KP govt extends closure of colleges, varsities amid surge in Covid cases

Earlier on May 15, Keeping in view the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced to shut all the colleges and universities till 23rd of May.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Kamran Khan Bangash had said that all the public and private colleges and universities will remain closed in the province till 23rd of May. A notification in this regard had also been issued.

Comments

comments