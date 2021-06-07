KP govt to conduct ability tests for recruitment of college teachers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to conduct tests of candidates for the positions of college teachers through Public Service Commission, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial government has decided to conduct ability test of candidates for college teachers through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Service Commission (KPPSC).

The progress was made after the KP government announced to recruit 1,900 educators in colleges across the province. Earlier, KPPSC had been decided to recruit the teachers through academic numbers which led the candidates’ protests against the decision.

After revising its decision, KPPSC issued a notification for conducting ability tests for the candidates of positions for college teachers.

In January, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) had announced hiring 25,000 teachers and introduce a smart school system soon in the province.

KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai had vowed that new furniture would be provided to schools in the province with the commence of the new academic session.

“Provision of quality education in the province is the top priority of the government. 25,000 teachers to be recruited in order to fulfil the shortage,” he said. He further said that cameras will be installed inside the examination centres in order to eliminate copy culture.

Shahram Tarakai had said that the KP govt was also constructing student facilitation centres across the province.

