Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sees major spike in COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 cases after it recorded 226 fresh virus cases within the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the KP health department, as many as 226 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province during the last 24 hours, bring the provincial virus tally to 41,069,

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in the province during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1294.

The province also witnessed the recovery of 174 patients during the single day, the health department said bringing the overall recoveries from COVID-19 to 38,342.

The active cases in the province currently stand at 1433.

Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had notified new timings for the business activities in the province amid a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued by the KP home department, all shopping malls, restaurants, shops, and marriage halls had been directed to shut by 10 pm. It is also ordered to shut public parks and recreational spots by 6 pm.

Pharmacies, medical stores and tandoor shops will remain open 24/7. It was declared mandatory for the public to wear face masks. Petrol pumps, LPG shops are also allowed to work without any restrictions.

