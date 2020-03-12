PESHAWAR: Two more polio cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the total tally of cases across the country to 29, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cases of the crippling disease were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan area. The 14-month-old minor has been affected by the crippling disease in Lakki Marwat while another polio case has been diagnosed in a 13-month-old boy from South Waziristan.

This is the 15th polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ongoing year.

On Wednesday, a new case of poliovirus was detected in a 2-year-old girl in Balochistan’s region of Zhob.

The child, who was diagnosed with the poliovirus had not been exposed to polio vaccination and the parents. Five cases of positive polio cases have been reported in the province in the ongoing year.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on March 9 lauded role of media for making anti-polio drive successful, ARY News reported.

The SAPM was chairing a meeting to review steps being taken out to eradicate crippling disease of polio from the country. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said the government is working on the comprehensive policy to deal polio.

He said the anti-polio drive remained successful in the month of February as compared to the December, last year. “The government is specially focusing the high-risk union councils of the country”, the SAPM on health said.

