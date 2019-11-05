Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be made regional trade hub: CM Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that his government was taking all out measures to make the province an important regional hub for trade and commercial activities.

Addressing the 9th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, CM Mahmood Khan said that the province was opening its doors to enormous natural resources and scenic sites through CPEC, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister said, “Implementation of the Suki Kinari Hydel Project, Rashakai Economic Zone, Havelian Thakot Highway, Swat Expressway Phase 2, D.I. Khan to Peshawar Expressway and Havelian dry port as part of ML-I project will bring huge opportunities of trade and industrialization to the region.”

He said provincial government was thankful to the Chinese government for grants in socio-economic projects, especially in healthcare, vocational training, agriculture and clean drinking water.

The chief minister stated that his government was preparing to arrange its second road show in Beijing next year through the board of investment to establish new joint ventures.

Earlier on April 2, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had said that his government was taking concrete measures to promote tourism in the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, CM Mehmood Khan had directed the concerned authorities to chalk out a comprehensive plan for the identification of more tourism spots.

The chief minister had said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be made as tourism hub of the country which would help boost the national economy.

