Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces reopening of primary, middle schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday announced to reopen primary and middle schools from tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

A notification also issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

The provincial education department in this regard has informed all District Education Officers (DEOs) about the decision.

All public and private schools across the province will function for students from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, according to a notification.

Keeping in view the extremely hot weather, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on June 10 had announced the closure of primary and middle classes closed for an unidentified period.

Earlier on June 11, in view of the ongoing spell of heatwave in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government had changed the timings of schools.

According to a notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all the public and private schools operating in both summer and winter zones would remain open from 7 am till 10 am.

“Primary and middle classes will remain off on coming Friday and Saturday (11th and 12th of June) and the decision regarding commencement of the said classes will be made on 13th of June,” the notification had read.

It had further said that the students of class 9th and 12th shall be taught those subjects only in which, they will appear in the board examination 2021.

