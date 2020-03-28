231 schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned into quarantine centers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has turned 231 schools into quarantine centers across the province due to growing cases of coronavirus infected, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Many of the educational facilities have been made quarantine centers as a precautionary measure and as preparation for an unforeseen rise in those diagnosed with the deadly pathogen.

133 boys schools along with 98 girls schools have been quarantine centers in Peshawar, whereas 28 schools have been revamped into isolation facilities in Charsaddah.

25 girls schools in Swabi has also been made quarantine centers, Lower Dir saw 31 boys schools being turned and Mohmand agency registered 15 girls schools as quarantine centers.

Union Council Manga continues to be the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus pathogen in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported earlier in the day.

Ministry of Health KP reports 60 active cases of coronavirus in the small union council of Mardan City while the total number of cases in the city total to 79.

