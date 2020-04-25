Khyber Paktunkhwa reports 85 new coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR: Ministry of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 85 more cases of coronavirus in the province on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The tally of those infected by the dangerous pathogen in the province has now climbed up to 1793.

The ministry also reported four new deaths in the province due to coronavirus related complications.

A total of 93 people have thus far succumbed to the coronavirus in the province while 13 people have also been cured from the virus in the last 24 hours.

485 people have so far been given a clean bill of health and have been deemed cure of the virus.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said that their foremost priority is to test, trace and isolate the coronavirus patients in the province

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Aiteraz Hai, the provincial minister said that they had increased their testing capacity and would further improve it.

“We are fighting it out with our best available resources and need to launch a joint front to tackle the ongoing situation,” Taimur Jhagra said while terming it a global crisis.

