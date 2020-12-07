PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information Kamran Bangash announced on Monday families of people who died at Khyber Teaching Hospital for want of oxygen supply will get Rs1 million compensation.

He was addressing a press conference alongside Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra after a high-level meeting chaired by CM Mahmood Khan to review a preliminary report compiled by the hospital’s board of governors on the tragic incident.

Also Read: Khyber Teaching Hospital director among 7 suspended

Bangash said the KP chief minister has sought a detailed report about the incident in five days, which will not only fix responsibility for the oxygen shortage that led to the deaths of six people but also spell out action taken against those responsible.

Jhagra said a drop in oxygen level should have been pointed out immediately, which unfortunately didn’t happen due to the absence of the relevant staff. He cleared that no attempts were made to cover up anything in the initial report.

Also Read: Six Covid-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Peshawar hospital

He stressed the need for restoring people’s trust in public sector hospitals by bringing improvements in the healthcare system.

Comments

comments