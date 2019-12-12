Web Analytics
WATCH: Kid avenges mom after she is hit by a car

China kid

A furious child kicks a car that sent his mother flying while crossing a road in the Dadukou District, Chongqing, China.

In the video that’s going viral, a mother and her son are taking the crosswalk when a vehicle drives past them without a care and knocks them down.

The accident was recorded on a security camera. A clip of the incident shows the mother-son duo being hit by the car. After the little child checks on his mother, he runs towards the car and kicks it to express his anger.

DISTURBING CONTENT- VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

Following the collision, the driver leaves his vehicle and tries to help the injured woman into his car to take her to a hospital.

Fortunately, the mother and the son were not seriously injured in the incident.

The police said that the driver was fully responsible for the accident, the South China Morning Post reported.

