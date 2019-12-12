WATCH: Kid avenges mom after she is hit by a car

A furious child kicks a car that sent his mother flying while crossing a road in the Dadukou District, Chongqing, China.

In the video that’s going viral, a mother and her son are taking the crosswalk when a vehicle drives past them without a care and knocks them down.

The accident was recorded on a security camera. A clip of the incident shows the mother-son duo being hit by the car. After the little child checks on his mother, he runs towards the car and kicks it to express his anger.

Following the collision, the driver leaves his vehicle and tries to help the injured woman into his car to take her to a hospital.

Fortunately, the mother and the son were not seriously injured in the incident.

The police said that the driver was fully responsible for the accident, the South China Morning Post reported.

