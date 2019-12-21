WATCH: Teen robbers steal bride’s purse from wedding hall

RAWALPINDI: In a video footage acquired by ARY News on Saturday, two teenagers can be seen attending a wedding ceremony dressed for the occasion but stealing from the guests, ARY News reported.

According to details the kids were not part of the guests invited to the ceremony and got inside, uninvited.

Read More: FIA nabs robbers shopping from money stolen via bank data fraud

Traditionally marriages in Pakistan are held in huge open space inside tents of marriage halls where relatives from the bride and groom’s family tend to the guests, the kids sneaked in somehow and robbed the people of their valuables.

As apparent from the CCTV footage, the two teenagers get away with the brides purse which is being told held 1 lac rupee in cash along with gold jewelry.

Read More: Notorious criminal Taji Khokhar arrested from Rawalpindi

A formal FIR was registered in the local police station, four days have gone since the incident took place but the young robbers still remain at large.

The law enforcement officials are yet to discern if the kids were somehow working in collusion with the wedding hall or are part of an organised crime ring.

Comments

comments