A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Las Vegas that was captured on home surveillance video.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The suspect identified as Darnell Rodgers, faces charges including kidnapping and domestic battery, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

“Tips provided by the public” led detectives to the woman and the suspect. No further information was released on the victim or her condition.

In the surveillance video, a woman runs up to a house and bangs on the door. Seconds later, a man jumps out of a white sedan and sprints up to her. He throws her to the ground and kicks her in the stomach as she tumbles down the home’s front steps.

“Stop, stop, please,” she sobs as he hauls her away by the hair and drags her to the car.

According to a Las Vegas police press release, the incident occurred at 12:48 a.m. on January 1.

Rodgers was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. His first court appearance is Friday. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

