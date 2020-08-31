Kidnappers’ gang including women busted in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The police officials have busted a kidnappers’ gang including women over abducting a child for ransom in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police officials told media that a gang comprising women members have been arrested over abduction for ransom charges in Hyderabad. Moreover, the raiding police team also recovered an abducted child who remained missing since August 27.

According to police, the gang had demanded Rs2 million ransom from the family for releasing the abducted child.

During the raid, Hyderabad police nabbed four women and one man. The abducted child is identified as three-year-old Zainul Abideen who had been kidnapped on August 27 within the vicinity of Phuleli police station of Hyderabad city.

Earlier in July, police had claimed to bust a gang of Afghan nationals allegedly involved in selling minors after abducting them in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Gulbahar police had apprehended four members of the gang, including two women. A minor girl who had been kidnapped from Sadda town of Parachinar was also recovered from their possession.

The police officer had said the recovered girl was reunited with her parents after eleven months. He had said that the gang would use children for begging after their abduction and was also involved in the trade of kids.

