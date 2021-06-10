ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday deferred indictment of former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others in Kidney Hills reference for June 23 after co-accused failed to appear before the court on medical grounds.

Former Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiviwalla and others were scheduled to be indicted in the reference today, but due to the unavailability of two of the co-accused, the indictment was deferred again.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader appeared before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir in today’s hearing. Observing the non-appearance of two accused in the reference, the Accountability Court (AC) delayed indictment until June 23.

The court has directed all the accused to ensure their appearance before the court.

Illegal land allotments

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case on January 13.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference stated the accused sold government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed – son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla had purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling the plots.

The national graft buster had also submitted a report to the court which stated that former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director (MD) Aijaz Haroon had also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated Saleem Mandviwalla, Aijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.

