Kidney transplant racket busted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday claimed to have busted an illegal kidney transplant racket in Rawalpindi and apprehended a technician who posed as a doctor and his agents, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a woman lodged a report with the FIA against a ‘doctor’ citing that his son had died during kidney transplantation due to the negligence of the heath practitioner. She said that the doctor had received Rs2.6 million for the operation.

Acting on the report, FIA officials conducted raid at a clinic situated near Saidpur Road in Rawalpindi and took the doctor into custody. During the investigations, the man revealed that he was a technician and confessed that he was involved in human organ trade. The technician was identified as Kamran alias Dr Ali.

Earlier on August 17, the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) had busted an illegal organ trade gang in Lahore.

As per details, the Vigilence Cell of the PHOTA had raided an operation threatre used for illegal transplantation of kidneys. The action had been taken on the information shared by the patients who were the victim of the said operation threatre.

The head of Vigilance Cell Adnan Ahmed Bhatti had said the business of illegal human organ transplantation was on the rise and many people were doing business of kidney transplantation.

