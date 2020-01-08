Two killed over personal enmity in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries during a firing incident in Mansehra, a district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chakriali village of the Mansehra district, when unidentified men opened fire on the rivals, killing two people and injuring two others.

“This incident occurred over personal enmity,” they said adding that the police also apprehended an accused involved in the incident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

In August 2019, four people were killed over domestic dispute in Sheikh Alghari, an area of Mansehra.

According to the local police, a killer identified as Majid, opened indiscriminate fire, which resulted in the death of his father, sister, brother and his sister-in-law. The accused managed to flee away from the crime scene.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility. A case of the incident has been lodged.

“Raids being conducted to arrest the culprit”, the police said.

