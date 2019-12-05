Accused involved in killing man over marriage proposal held

MULTAN: Police on Thursday arrested an accused for killing a man over a dispute on marriage proposal in Multan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the absconder, identified as Amir, was held for his role in killing a man four years back over a marriage proposal dispute.

He later fled to Saudi Arabia, from where he was deported with the help of Interpol authorities.

He was wanted by Budhla Sant Police Station in Multan and was shifted there for further probe into the incident.

Earlier in the day, a man slaughtered his wife, her alleged paramour and a baby girl in an incident of alleged honour killing here.

A man Yaseen, stabbed to death his wife Shamshad Bibi 22, Murtaza 40 and 10-month baby girl Kiran at Adda Mahewala on old Shujaabad road in an incident of alleged honour killing.

The rescue officials and heavy contingent of police reached to the crime scene after getting information of the triple murder incident.

The dead bodies of victims were transferred to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital for post mortem. The slain persons were residents of Shah Jamal area and working at same brick kiln, police said.

