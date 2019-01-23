KARACHI: Expressing anger over flawed investigation into an attack on a police van in the Chakra Goth area that left at least seven policemen dead, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned the provincial police chief to explain his position, ARY News reported.

A high court bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh was hearing a petition filed by an accused, Gul Mohammad, seeking bail in the case.

“Seven policemen were killed in the incident but police failed to present any evidence,” lamented the chief justice, wondering what justice the police would do to a common man.

Earlier, on Dec 18, the court granted post arrest bail to a suspected target killer said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and four others in the case.

It approved bail for Kamran Madhuri and four others against a surety bond of Rs0.5 million each and directed the jail authorities to release them if they were not required in any other case.

The applicants approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court rejected their bail pleas.

On August 19, 2011, at least seven policemen were killed while several others injured when armed men sprayed a police van with bullets in the Chakra Goth area.

