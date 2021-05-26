Kim Kardashian accused of using Megxit for game, forced to delete level

Kim Kardashian has removed a new level on her online reality game after being accused of using and cashing in on the British royal family’s Megxit drama which involved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reported The Daily Mail.

The said level featured a prince and princess wanting to escape an ‘unwelcoming royal family’ – eerily close to Harry and Meghan’s 2020 departure from the royal family, their subsequent shift to the US, and their explosive remarks in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 where they accused the royal family of being toxic.

The similarities between the characters – Princess Bianca and Prince Aston – and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were quickly pointed out by users on Twitter, inciting intense backlash against Kim and the game developers.

Talking to Daily Mail, a source close to Kim Kardashian revealed that the reality star was unaware of the storyline featured in the level, aptly titled ‘Royal Runaways’, and that she “immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down” after she was informed of it on Tuesday.

“She is disappointed that this happened and has requested an internal investigation to ensure that this misstep doesn’t happen again,” added the source

Glu Mobile, the makers of the game, have also responded to the backlash. “We heard a lot of valuable feedback around our recent Prince Aston and Princess Bianca quest. It’s clear we missed the mark with this, and we sincerely apologize,” said a spokesman.

“We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people. The content is no longer live in the game.”

