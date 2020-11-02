Video: Kindergarten boy cheats death ‘jumping’ from a three-storey window

A kindergarten kid in a Chinese school jumped off a toilet window from the third floor of a building whose fall was broken by a security guard.

The security guard of the school who stood on the ground held out his hands to catch him with the kid only sustaining minor injuries, narrowly escaping a fatal impact.

The minor sustained minor bone fractures, according to local authorities.

The incident took place last Thursday morning in the county of Fei in eastern China’s Shandong Province.

The footage released by the local media shows kindergarten kid in a green top standing on the tiny window ledge as spectators shouted ‘do not jump’.

The clip also shows another child who stood behind the boy as the latter leapt forward from third storey.

The pupil, however, hit the floor despite the security guard’s attempt at catching him with his bare hands but his valour broke the boy’s fall and saved him.

READ: Train lands on Whale sculpture after crashing through barrier

Apparently, kindergarten student, whose identity remains hidden, accidentally locked himself inside a toilet, leading to the incident in the village school, school authority confirmed.

The statement read the child opened the window of the bathroom and climbed over the railing to come out.

Even though teachers attempted to comfort him and dissuade him from jumping, the boy resorted to the extreme measure, the statement claimed.

Comments

comments