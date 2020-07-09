WATCH: 10-foot king cobra putting up fierce fight before being captured     

A 10-foot-long king cobra, the deadliest serpent, put up a fierce fight before being captured by the forest officials and People for Animals (PFA) in Odisha, India.

According to the reports, the deadly king cobra was found in a temple in the Indian state of Odisha. Upon sighting the giant snake in the Jarada Jagannath Temple, a devotee alerted the forest department.

What would you do when you encounter a humongous cobra?

But what a beauty! No kidding..its a 10ft cobra snake. The snake wandered into the Jagannath temple of #Odisha.@ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/ChlYnyQHnr — Shweta Sharma (@Ss22Shweta) July 8, 2020

Taking swift action on the report, the officials of the forest department and People for Animals (PFA) rushed to the spot and captured the snake after an operation which lasted about two minutes.

The cobra gave the rescuers a tough time and it took at least four people to control the giant venomous snake.

It is pertinent to mention here that king cobra is the longest of all venomous snakes and most poisonous ones in the planet. The south Asian species can literally ‘stand up’, lifting a third of its body off the ground to you in the eye.

