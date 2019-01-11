Lahore’s Kinza turns ‘Abdullah’ after gender change surgery

LAHORE: A teen with indeterminate sex underwent successful gender-change surgery in Lahore to become a male, ARY News reported on Friday.

13-year-old Kinza, named Abdullah after the procedure, was operated by a specialist surgeon Dr Afzal Shaikh in Pakistan’s first-ever dedicated centre for treatment of indeterminate sex.

Kinza was provided free-of-cost treatment at the centre built in Aghaz Trust Hospital in Punjab’s provincial capital.

Talking about the case, Dr Shaikh said Kinza was diagnosed with indeterminate sex eight months ago.

“Abdullah will be kept under observation at the centre for some time,” Shaikh said.

Earlier in March 2018, a girl had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought its permission to undergo sex-change surgery.

The girl, through her lawyer, submitted before a bench that she had been experiencing physical changes in her body and she was advised to undergo a gender reassignment surgery.

The petitioner had also prayed to direct the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) record and other government departments to change her gender in her identity documents.

