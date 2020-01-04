Kinza Hashmi makes singing debut with ‘Sajna’ cover

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi who has made a name for herself in Pakistani entertainment industry has now tried her hands on singing.

The Gul o Gulzar actress wanted to kick off new year by surprising her fans.

The starlet took to photo sharing app, Instagram and shared Sajna’s cover song sung by her.

“So this is 2020’s surprise for my friends and fans♥️ I would like to thank Arif Ali and Sheraz Ali for bringing out this side of me and I hope you all will love our joint efforts. Thank you and happy new year,” she captioned the post.

Fans are impressed with her singing skills and praised Kinza for successfully adding another feather to her cap.

The song is originally sung by young multi-talented singer, Yashal Shahid.

Kinza’s acting career spans over five years during which she has vowed audiences with her performances in drama serials.

Comments

comments