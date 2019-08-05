Actress Kiran Tabeir shares childhood picture on Instagram

Television celebrity Kiran Tabeir has made a name for herself in show business due to her flawless acting and killer looks.

The actress, who is these days earning a lot of praise for her portrayal of an ambitious housemaid in ARY Digital’s ‘Meri Baji’, also has a huge fan base on Instagram.

Known for sharing lip-sync videos on her account, the actress recently gave her fans a rare treat by sharing her childhood picture.

HERE IT IS

The picture was dated and the actress also introduced her family members in the picture.

“16-2-2000. Something old. This is going way back when I was a little girl ,ay be 7,8 years old .. I found an old photo with My Abba jee my sister & my brother,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Most of her fans were of the view that little has changed in her appearance since then with a large number of followers saying that they can even recognise her from her eyes.

“Your eyes are the same as now, I guess it’s true that eyes never change. Mashallah,” wrote of Kiran’s fans. Another fan said that her eyes are smiling in the picture as they do today.

