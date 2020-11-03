Kisan Ittehad Pakistan calls-off strike after successful talks

LAHORE: The Kisan Ittehad Pakistan on Tuesday announced to call off their strike after holding successful talks with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, ARY News reported.

The Kisan Ittehad had announced to stage a protest outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday (tomorrow) for increased support prices of the wheat and sugarcane crops, earlier in the day.

Chairman Kissan Ittehad Muhammad Anwar in his meeting with the Punjab law minister, highlighted the demands and the problems being faced by the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Basharat said providing relief to the farmers is the prime object of the incumbent government and steps are being taken to provide relief to the farmers on the guidelines issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He assured the farmers to address their reservations about wheat, cotton and sugar crops.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet had recently fixed wheat support price at Rs 1600 for the next year’s crop.

Sindh cabinet in a meeting fixed the wheat support price in the province at Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms.

Punjab and Balochistan had recommended to the federal government to fix maximum wheat procurement support price at Rs1,700 per 40kg, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proposed Rs1,880 per 40kg.

Punjab’s Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had criticized Sindh over the support price for wheat and termed it an ‘unwise’ decision.

