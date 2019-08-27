Kit Harington joins Marvel Universe with ‘The Eternals’

Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington is all set to join Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new avatar for The Eternals.

During the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Fiege revealed on Saturday that the actor will be starring in The Eternals as Dane Whitman, who becomes the superhero Black Knight in the Marvel comics. He also introduced other characters featuring in the film at the event.

Harington who essayed the role of Jon Snow in HBO’s hit series will be reuniting with his onscreen GoT brother, Rob Stark, played by Richard Madden for the upcoming superhero film.

A closer look at the cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS on stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/bTSkoXh6xI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will also be making her MCU debut with this film as warrior Thena.

The Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations will hit cinema screens next year on November 6.

Comments

comments