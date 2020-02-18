Kite-flying near Peshawar airport creating problems for pilots

PESHAWAR: Kite-flying in surrounding areas of Peshawar airport is creating hindrance for flights in take-off and landing, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

In this regard, the first complaint was lodged by pilot of flight no. PK-613 with the airport administration, while pilots of other airlines have also registered their complaints.

The pilots have complained that kite-flying in the adjoining areas of the airport, are creating hurdles for them in taking-off and landing the flight at the airport.

Promptly acting on the number of complaints, the airport administration has issued directives to the district administration and the police to take action into the matter.

Read more: PIA aircraft grounded after Lahore-bound flight suffers from bird-hit

Meanwhile, the number of bird-hit incidents are also increasing at the Peshawar airport and two cases of birds crashing with flights, were reported within 24 hours, the sources said.

It is worthwhile to note that in the month of March, 2019, several bird-hit incidents occurred in Karachi.

A Boeing 777 and two Airbus A320s of Pakistan International Airlines had suffered from damages at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to the bird hit.

Comments

comments