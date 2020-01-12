14 kite sellers, flyers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers, police on Sunday, arrested at least 14 people in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the police have conducted raids in different areas of the city and took the suspects into custody. He said that over 100,000 kites, string rolls worth millions and raw material were also recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson said that cases have been registered against the suspect in various police stations of the city.

Earlier on October 21, at least 4091 people had been arrested in different parts of Lahore that year so far by the Punjab police for violating the kite-flying ban.

According to police, 3843 cases had been registered against kite flyers in different police stations of the city.

“774 people were arrested from Lahore city, 1350 from Cantt area, while 379 from Iqbal town,” the police had said. The police had also recovered hundreds of kites and spools of kite string from the arrested persons. DIG operations Lahore had said that no leniency would be given to arrested people for violating the kite-flying ban.

