Kiyani says steps are being taken out to improve facilities at hospital

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulation Aamir Mehmood Kiyani on Sunday said that the government is paying special heed to improve facilities at public sector hospitals in the country.

This he stated while talking in an open kutchery at his constituency in Rawalpindi here today.

Mr Aamir Mehmood said the purpose of health card is to provide best healthcare facilities to the people of lower socio-economic background. He said the range of this card has been extended to the whole country as per the wish of the Prime Minister.

He said PTI government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is working day and night to provide relief to the people and bring noticeable changes in their lives, adding the change will be visible to everyone in months, and not years.

The Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to provide job opportunities for the youth.

Aaamir Mehmood Kiyani listened to the problems of the people of his constituency and assured to resolve these.

Earlier in a statement last month, the minister said the government was going to start health insurance programme in the country under which 25 million Health Insurance Cards would be distributed among poor people.

“Four new hospitals will be established in Islamabad to facilitate the people,” he said.

Kiani said government hospitals in Islamabad had been facing staff shortage since long and the government was advertising for new jobs to fill the vacant seats.

