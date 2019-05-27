KKF money laundering: Ex-senator Ahmed Ali deposits surety in court

KARACHI: Former senator Ahmed Ali deposited Rs 20,00,000 as surety in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) money laundering case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The court had granted permission to former senator Ahmed Ali for travelling abroad for 45 days for medical treatment in the previous hearing. The court had also ordered him to deposit Rs 20,00,000 as surety.

Ahmed Ali is an accused in the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) money laundering case.

A representative of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that the investigation agency have no objection over Ahmed Ali’s leaving abroad for medical treatment.

In an earlier hearing, the counsel of the accused said that his client is indisposed, wants to travel to the United Stated for medical treatment. He argued that his client has no connection with the money laundering. “He has already declared all his assets.”

The court has issued arrest warrants for Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder, former senator Babar Ghauri and others, who are absconders in the case.

The FIA had launched a probe against the MQM leaders in 2017 for their involvement in laundering 500,000 pounds through the KKF, the charity wing of the party.

The investigation authority had said that the money collected through donations was being sent to London with the help of six different facilitators.

