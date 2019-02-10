KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has asked K-Electric authorities to cut-off illegal electricity connection at the Maripur truck stand as the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to carry out anti-encroachment drive over there, ARY News reported.

The operation to raze illegal structure in the metropolis Karachi is underway in the light of the top court’s order and now the KMC has decided to expand it to the Maripur truck stand, over the reports of several illegal constructions.

“Illegal structures will be razed at the truck stand after four days after taking office-bearers of the truck stand association,” the KMC’s anti-encroachment cell said.

On February 8, the city authorities had demolished various illegal structures in various parts of Karachi.

The anti-encroachment cell of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) demolished around 40 illegal shops, stalls and cabins in Liaquatabad area of the city.

The city officials also removed over six shops, which were established at green belt along the shopping area of Tariq Road.

Moreover, the municipal staff removed illegally built shops and cabins in anti-encroachment raids at Nagan Chowrangi and UP More. The KMC personnel also confiscated the articles of the shops.

The debris of the demolished shops in result of the anti-encroachment campaign launched last November could still be seen at demolished markets and shopping places creating obstacles in free movement of citizens.

