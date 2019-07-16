KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) employee allegedly involved in looting citizens.

The police said the arrested suspect deprived a citizen of his cash and other valuables three days back.

The suspected robber had previously remained involved in looting a number of citizens after they withdrew cash from banks.

Earlier, on July 5, police had arrested a suspect who robbed Automated Teller Machine (ATM) users in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi locality.

A police official relayed the suspect, identified as Muhammad Saeed, aided by his accomplices would rob citizens after they withdrew cash from ATMs in the area.

He said the suspect used to carry out reconnaissance of people using ATMs and then would call his accomplices to deprive the citizens of their cash.

The official said the accused had confessed to his involvement in such criminal activities within the remits of the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police station.

He said the suspect had also deprived a citizen of Rs2,00,000 cash after he withdrew the amount from a bank. A pistol and magazine were recovered from his possession.

