KMC employees demand release of withheld salaries

KARACHI: The employees of Karachi Municipal Corporation on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside the KMC building over non-disbursement of salaries, ARY News reported.

The protesting employees observed a sit-in outside the offices of the mayor Karachi and the deputy mayor.

Speaking to journalists, the KMC employees said they are not being paid their due salaries from the last four months, despite Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar’s assurances.

“It’s hard to survive without salaries, routine lives are being badly disturbed”, the protesting workers of the KMC said.

They threatened to lock down the offices, in case of non-disbursement of their dues.

Last week, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar hinted at moving to court over alleged financial constraints being faced by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Earlier this year, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had said the KMC should have the authority that it had in the past.

Talking to media, the mayor had said the KMC had made a significant move by remove encroachments from Karachi’s different places.

He had said the Sindh government project for restoration of Karachi Zoo should have been completed by now. “The government contractor involved in the restoration work told us the funds are being released at a snail’s pace,” he had added.

