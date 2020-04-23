KMC offices to resume activities amid coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI: Municipal authorities in Karachi announced to open local government offices amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued today by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the government offices under the municipal authority would resume activities mainly to ensure provision of pension and salaries and for preparation of the next fiscal year’s budget.

The local government departments that would resume activities included Katchi Abadis, land and anti-encroachment, estate, Orangi Township and veterinary.

The offices of mayor and deputy mayor Karachi and municipal commissioners will also remain open during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Human resources and media management departments will also commence their activities under the notification, that barred the officials from creating rush during the official timings.

It is pertinent to mention here that in an effort to mitigate the sufferings of small traders and laborers, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Monday announced deferred payment facility for tenants of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Talking to a 10-member delegation of traders who called on him in Karachi, Waseem Akhtar said that the tenants can submit their rent for the months of April and May in installments during the next four months.

He maintained that KMC will not demand the rent in the two months.

