KARACHI: All offices at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building being disinfected after entry of a staffer, who was infected with the COVID-19, had hugged a senior officer, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The floor of the head office building being washed with the help of a vehicle of the KMC Fire Brigade department, officials said.

A KMC officer posted in Landhi, who was suspended on October 05 and his salary was halted over corruption complaints, had visited the office yesterday.

The COVID patient embraced the Human Resource department senior officer and kissed on his cheek, before greeting others at the administrator’s secretariat.

Then he informed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused a commotion in the KMC head office.

The KMC administration has served a show-cause notice for violating the Sindh Local Council Servants (Efficiency & Disciplinary) Rules, 1974 and registered a case against him, sources said.

Comments

comments