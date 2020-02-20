One wounded in knife attack inside London’s Regents Park mosque

LONDON: A worshipper was wounded in a knife attack during Asr prayer inside at Regents Park mosque in central London, confirmed British police officials.

A person was arrested at the crime scene by police officers over suspicion of his involvement in the knife attack. The injured man is muezzin of the mosque who was stabbed in the neck by the attacker during late-afternoon prayers.

A worshipper has been stabbed in the neck in a London mosque during afternoon prayers at Regents Park mosque (central London mosque) in central London, police have confirmed.

The health condition of the wounded man was still unknown who was shifted to the hospital by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

UK police confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that “Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man was found with stab injuries.”

The statement read that a person was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and enquiries into the incident are underway.

Comments

comments