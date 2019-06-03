Support green by eating green this World Cup!

At an Iftaar in a restaurant or a regular tea session at a nearby cafe, there is at least one person wearing green. It is because Pakistanis are as excited for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as they are for Eid and it is not something new for this nation. Be it T20 World Cup, Asia Cup or Pakistan Super League (PSL), our people celebrate cricket because we are one of the few countries across the world who actually manage to qualify for all these tournaments.

In order to put this vibe of World Cup into words, our cricketing star Muhammad Amir had introduced the official chant “Dana Dan Green” a few days ago and it soon gained momentum in all horizons for the grandeur it exhibits. A-list celebrities ranging from Nadia Hussain, Yashma Gill, Anoushey Ashraf to Iqra Aziz, Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir, everyone has been immersed in Dana Dan Green for all the right reasons.

Just when people were speculating the origin of Dana Dan Green and the entire “Eat green support green” phenomenon, they were astonished to know it was a PR stunt by none other than one of the highly celebrated brands, Knorr Noodles. Continuing the legacy of churning out something more valuable for its consumers, Knorr outdid itself by literally changing the color of its noodles to green taking the vibe of patriotism to a whole new level and to display its unconditional love for the team this World Cup.

The newly released advertisement delves into keeping the spirits high when your team wins or even when it loses. All children at the end of the commercial say, “Haar Ho Ya Jeet, Spirit Na Ho Beat” which sheds light on a very important reality we have seen in all these tournaments. People often lose hope in the team and its players but it should not be the case, because of the innumerable wins, and most importantly the priceless memories they have given us.

So let’s keep our spirits high and show the world we love our team and we love eating knorr noodles despite our diverse ages by flooding social media with our photos using the official World Cup chant #DanaDanGreen and #EatGreenSupportGreen.

