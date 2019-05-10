Knowledge economy is vital for economic development: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday said that promotion of knowledge economy was vital for economic progress.

Presiding over a meeting on Public Sector Development Program for 2019-2020 in Islamabad, PM Imran said that development of backward and less developed areas was top priority of government.

He said, “Economic development is not possible without bringing less developed areas at par with other parts of the country.”

The prime minister directed to work on a coordinated plan for Karachi in consultation with provincial and local governments. He also emphasized on introducing innovation and modern technology to fully utilize country’s capacity in agriculture sector.

Read More: ‘Govt focusing on transforming conventional economy to knowledge based economy’

PM Khan said that in past, projects were launched under PSDP, but no attention had been paid on their completion and operationalization.

He directed the minister for planning to especially focus on completion and operationalization of every project started under PSDP.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar briefed the prime minister on special attention being given to promotion of knowledge economy, agriculture, energy sector, and development of less developed areas of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, South Punjab, and erstwhile tribal areas merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

comments