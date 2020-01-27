Pakistani celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the death of American basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California, US. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the nine killed when the aircraft came down in Calabasas due to foggy weather.

His death sparked an outpour of grief from fans and celebrities around the world.

Our local celebrities including Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi also expressed shock at his sudden death.

Actor Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter and said she is heartbroken by the news.”He was a legend on the court and an inspiration to millions. His words “Life is too short” couldn’t have been more prophetic. RIP #Kobe,” she wrote.

Totally heartbroken by the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. He was a legend on the court and an inspiration to millions. His words “Life is too short” couldn’t have been more prophetic . RIP #Kobe https://t.co/U4MCS6DCXS — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 26, 2020

Mahira Khan too expressed her shock at the five-time NBA champion’s passing away and said “Noooooo this is heartbreaking.”

Noooooo this is heartbreaking #Kobe — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 27, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi said the basketball star’s death is tragic yet a reminder that we all have to return to God one day.

“News of Kobe Bryant’s death is tragic indeed but a reminder for us all that sooner/later this experience we call LIFE will end soon for us all,” he tweeted.

News of Kobe Bryant's death is tragic indeed but a reminder for us all tht sooner/later this experience we call LIFE will end soon for us all. Lets us reflect on our lives, ask the big questions: Is this existence designed with a purpose or is this just chance & chaos? #KobeRIP — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) January 27, 2020

He also urged people to ponder over the purpose of our existence: “Let us reflect on our lives, ask the big questions: Is this existence designed with a purpose or is this just chance & chaos?”

The 41-year-old star was also remembered at the Grammy Awards which were held at the Staples Center.

