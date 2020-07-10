Web Analytics
Kohala, Azad Pattan projects to generate 8000 jobs, cheaper electricity: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Friday Kohala and Azad Pattan power projects will generate 1,800 megawatts of cheaper electricity with 8,000 jobs.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Bajwa, who also heads the CPEC Authority, said Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan and chief executive officers of China Three Gorges and China Gezhouba separately met him.

During the meeting, he added, they thanked him for helping realise Kohala and Azad Pattan power projects and further coordination for their execution, adding that the projects involving $4 billion worth of investment will yield 1,800 MW cheaper Hydel power with 8,000 jobs.

On July 6, Pakistan and China had signed an agreement for construction of $1.5 billion Azad Pattan Hydel Power project under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the agreement with China Gezhouba Group Company Limited for Azad Pattan Hydropower Project at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Prior to that, PM Khan had witnessed the agreement signing of 1124 MW Kohala hydropower project which would be completed at a cost of $2.5 billion. The signing ceremony of a tripartite agreement was held in Islamabad.

