Korangi Causeway road closed for traffic after flooding in Malir River

KARACHI: Korangi Causeway Road closed for vehicular traffic after flooding in Malir River, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After water overflow, traffic police have closed both the tracks for traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

The traffic is being diverted to Expressway and Godam Chowrangi, said the police.

It is to be mentioned here that the flooding was caused in recent monsoon rainfall in Malir River and rising level of the water swept away the filter wall of the Malir spillway.

The breach in the dyke and flooding had posed threat to Korangi industrial area and the adjacent population, but the situation was controlled by the administration.

The Traffic Police had earlier closed Korangi Causeway for traffic due to the rising water level in Malir River.

Several bike were also recovered from Korangi Causeway after the water level decreased at the area after heavy down pour in the area.

Comments

comments