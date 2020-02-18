Korean Ambassador calls upon Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at FO

Republic of Korea ambassador, Kim Young Chae called upon the Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad on Tuesday at the foreign office, ARY News reported.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeting the development on its official handle on the micro-blogging website termed it a positive engagement focusing on bilateral matters and regional matters.

Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Afghan peace & reconciliation process.

Mahmood also expressed the desire to deepen Pakistan-Republic Of Korea cooperation in trade, investment & people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier in the day, Expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, Pakistan reminded the Indian government of its responsibility to take serious and credible steps to bring the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blasts to justice at the earliest and without further delay.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the victims of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack continue to await justice.

Thirteen years ago, on 18 February, the Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express train blasts resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals, she added.

