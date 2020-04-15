Web Analytics
KP reports 50 new cases of coronavirus, four more deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with four more deaths from the contagion during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, the provincial tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 912, while the number of deaths has soared to 42.

 

The officials said that 13 more patients have recovered from the infection, taking the tally of those recovered to 191 in the province.

Read More:KP govt to observe partial lockdown till April 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had announced details of the partial lockdown in the province until April 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a handout issued from the KP government detailing decisions taken at the provincial cabinet meeting, all education activities would remain suspended in the province during the lockdown.

“All educational institutes in the province including schools, colleges and universities, coaching centres and institutes will remain closed till May 21,” it had said adding that all examinations under the educational boards were postponed until May 31.

